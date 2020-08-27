The shipbuilding sector is set to remain subdued for the next few years, say analysts. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Companies

Global shipbuilding orders sink to 20-year low as industry grapples with new environmental rules, Covid-19 crisis

  • Ordering new ships is now the lowest priority for shipping companies as the pandemic has hit economic activity and supply chains
  • Fewer orders and slower fleet growth are likely to bolster shipping rates

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Updated: 6:25pm, 27 Aug, 2020

