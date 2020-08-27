A view of the Evergrande’s EV production line. The group has put its first-ever electric vehicle, the Nevs 93, into production. Photo: Handout
Evergrande billionaire takes early losses in plans to overtake Tesla, dominate global electric car market
- Evergrande New Electric Vehicle Group losses widen in the first half as billionaire readies plants for mass production in 2021
- Company aims to produce up to 1 million units within three to five years to become ‘the biggest and strongest’ in the world
