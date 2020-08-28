A container ship approaches the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals in Kwai Chung. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong says shipping to prosper even as US bilateral tax suspension triggers new challenges to port

  • Hong Kong’s efforts will support sustainable development of the maritime industry, government says in email response
  • Bilateral tax deal will have limited impact on shipping companies if ended, while US-China trade tensions remain overriding concerns: analysts

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 11:35am, 28 Aug, 2020

