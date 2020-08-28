Nio’s self-driving electric concept car NIO Eve on display at the Shanghai Auto Show in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Tesla rival Nio seeks as much as US$1.7 billion from new stock sale amid rally in Chinese electric-car makers
- Nio to make second follow-on share sale in two months, seeking as much as US$1.7 billion from investors amid bullish sentiment in sector
- Deal launched after stellar debut of rival Xpeng, which also raised bigger than expected IPO proceeds this week
