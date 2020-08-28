Cirque du Soleil artists perform in Guadalajara City, Mexico, on August 29, 2018. In June, the Canadian company, in which Fosun holds a 25 per cent stake, filed for protection from creditors. Photo: AFP
Fosun’s billionaire chairman, stung by collapse of Thomas Cook, Cirque du Soleil, says missteps inevitable in global strategy

  • Guo Guangchang, the chairman of Fosun International, said it is inevitable that there are a few missteps along the way in its global expansion strategy
  • Fosun said that its tourism and cultural businesses were affected because of the extensive lockdown measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic around the world

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 2:57pm, 28 Aug, 2020

