Cirque du Soleil artists perform in Guadalajara City, Mexico, on August 29, 2018. In June, the Canadian company, in which Fosun holds a 25 per cent stake, filed for protection from creditors. Photo: AFP
Fosun’s billionaire chairman, stung by collapse of Thomas Cook, Cirque du Soleil, says missteps inevitable in global strategy
- Guo Guangchang, the chairman of Fosun International, said it is inevitable that there are a few missteps along the way in its global expansion strategy
- Fosun said that its tourism and cultural businesses were affected because of the extensive lockdown measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic around the world
