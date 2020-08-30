A hyper market in Amritsar, Punjab. India’s retailing market could almost double to US$1.3 trillion by 2025 from last year. Photo: AP
Mukesh Ambani heats up India retail war with U$3.4 billion deal for indebted Future Group’s assets
- Asia’s richest tycoon underlines retail and e-commerce ambitions with purchase of retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units
- Seller Kishore Biyani has had trouble servicing company’s debt in recent months
