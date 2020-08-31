Dongfeng Motor, based in the coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan, reported a 64 per cent drop in first-half earnings. It wants no excuses in chasing its 2020 sales targets. Photo: Shutterstock
Dongfeng Motor tells investors ‘no excuses’ in plans for 2020 goals, Shenzhen stock offering as China vehicle sales rebound
- Carmaker to implement goals “with strong style”, chairman says in unusually colourful language in first-half earnings report
- Jefferies upgrades the stock to “buy” with a target price of HK$6.70, implying about 20 per cent upside from current levels
Topic | Autos
