Dongfeng Motor, based in the coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan, reported a 64 per cent drop in first-half earnings. It wants no excuses in chasing its 2020 sales targets. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Companies

Dongfeng Motor tells investors ‘no excuses’ in plans for 2020 goals, Shenzhen stock offering as China vehicle sales rebound

  • Carmaker to implement goals “with strong style”, chairman says in unusually colourful language in first-half earnings report
  • Jefferies upgrades the stock to “buy” with a target price of HK$6.70, implying about 20 per cent upside from current levels

Topic |   Autos
Yujing Liu
Yujing Liu

Updated: 3:36pm, 31 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Dongfeng Motor, based in the coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan, reported a 64 per cent drop in first-half earnings. It wants no excuses in chasing its 2020 sales targets. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE