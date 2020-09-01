Musk joined Zuckerberg, Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in the rarefied centibillionaire club last week as technology stocks rose. Photo: Reuters
Tesla’s Musk zooms past Facebook co-founder Zuckerberg after stock split, is now worth US$115.4 billion
- Musk’s net worth has grown by US$87.8 billion this year as Tesla shares surged almost 500 per cent
- Heady pace of wealth accumulation among world’s richest in recent months is in stark contrast to the state of the global economy
