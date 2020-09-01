Zhaoqing is by far the largest geographically of the bay area cities. Photo: Shutterstock
Zhaoqing, the Greater Bay Area’s biggest, poorest city, ‘may offer best opportunities’ in tourism, health care and retirement
- Zhaoqing, which covers 27 per cent of the bay area, is starting from a low base, which gives it huge growth potential in certain sectors, says head of Hong Kong Institute of Securities Dealers
- The city has been attracting entrepreneurs and start-ups too: Chinese Tesla challenger Xpeng has secured a production licence for its 10 billion yuan (US$1.47 billion yuan) factory there
