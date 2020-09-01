The HKEX has attracted a slew of Chinese-backed biotechnology listings this year. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong to surpass Nasdaq as king of biotech listings in five to 10 years as Chinese scientists dominate field, HKEX chief predicts

  • There is no question HKEX is one of the only two real global biotech equity fundraising centres, CEO Li says
  • Chinese scientists expected to dominate research as they are racing ahead in sector after sector in life sciences

Topic |   Pharmaceuticals
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 7:40pm, 1 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The HKEX has attracted a slew of Chinese-backed biotechnology listings this year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE