Tesla is putting together a software development team to be based at its upcoming plant in Austin, Texas. Photo: AP Photo
Tesla hiring team of software engineers to develop car video games based at its upcoming Gigafactory in Texas
- Job listings on Tesla’s website show that the carmaker is looking to build a software development team comprising video game, infotainment, user interface and rendering engineers
- The electric carmaker launched Tesla Arcade, a video game platform as part of its software update in May
Topic | Tesla
Tesla is putting together a software development team to be based at its upcoming plant in Austin, Texas. Photo: AP Photo