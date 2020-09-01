Employees work on a Lynk & Co car production line at Geely’s Yuyao plant in Ningbo city, Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters
Geely Auto set to become first carmaker to list on Shanghai’s Star Market as it seeks to raise US$2.9 billion
- Hong Kong-listed Geely plans to use the proceeds in new technologies and vehicle models, as well as finance mergers and acquisitions
- Geely is targeting full-year sales of about 1.32 million vehicles, down 3 per cent from 2019, helped by a second-half recovery in demand
