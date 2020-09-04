Screens display Covid-19 safety information in the domestic terminal for Qantas Airways at a deserted Sydney Airport on Monday, August 17, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
The sky is the limit, when it comes to airlines inventing ways to make money out of the global travel slump and closed borders
- Nothing is off limits for airlines mired in their worst-ever crisis
- From fresh vegetables to peanuts and pyjamas, they’re selling almost anything to make it through the pandemic
Topic | Aviation
