People ride a motorcycle through an overpass as cranes stand at buildings under construction in Hangzhou, China, in 2016. Photo: BloombergPeople ride a motorcycle through an overpass as cranes stand at buildings under construction in Hangzhou, China, in 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
People ride a motorcycle through an overpass as cranes stand at buildings under construction in Hangzhou, China, in 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Hangzhou, home to China’s new billionaires, gets a dose of property-cooling measures as peak demand looms

  • Municipal government imposes three-year residency rule for parents staying with their children in the city before allowing home purchase
  • Measures seen as pre-empting excessive speculation ahead of September-October months, the peak season in China’s annual home sales

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 2:38pm, 6 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People ride a motorcycle through an overpass as cranes stand at buildings under construction in Hangzhou, China, in 2016. Photo: BloombergPeople ride a motorcycle through an overpass as cranes stand at buildings under construction in Hangzhou, China, in 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
People ride a motorcycle through an overpass as cranes stand at buildings under construction in Hangzhou, China, in 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE