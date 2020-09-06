People ride a motorcycle through an overpass as cranes stand at buildings under construction in Hangzhou, China, in 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
Hangzhou, home to China’s new billionaires, gets a dose of property-cooling measures as peak demand looms
- Municipal government imposes three-year residency rule for parents staying with their children in the city before allowing home purchase
- Measures seen as pre-empting excessive speculation ahead of September-October months, the peak season in China’s annual home sales
