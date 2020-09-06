An artist’s impression of the Open University of Hong Kong’s Zhaoqing campus, which will be spread over 2,500 acres. Photo: HandoutAn artist’s impression of the Open University of Hong Kong’s Zhaoqing campus, which will be spread over 2,500 acres. Photo: Handout
An artist’s impression of the Open University of Hong Kong’s Zhaoqing campus, which will be spread over 2,500 acres. Photo: Handout
Open University’s Zhaoqing campus to nurture talent, create job opportunities for Hong Kong’s youth, financial secretary says

  • The Open University of Hong Kong’s Zhaoqing campus expects 4,000 students in the first four years, rising up to 10,000 in the future
  • Over 4,660 Hong Kong companies have a presence in Zhaoqing as of 2019, representing 83 per cent of all foreign firms in the bay area city

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:00am, 6 Sep, 2020

