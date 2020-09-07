Workers in a TMall.com warehouse in Jiangmen, Guangdong Province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Jiangmen needs a signature company like Shenzhen’s Tencent to thrive as a Greater Bay Area industrial base, Colliers says
- The manufacturing city in the west of the bay area is attracting new businesses as it modernises, but it needs a ‘core industry’, says Bryan Chan of Colliers
- ‘In terms of industry, Jiangmen does not have something like Tencent. When you talk about Shenzhen you think of Tencent,’ Chan says
