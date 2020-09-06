YuanShengTai, which means ‘organic living’, said the offer would give its shareholders a good chance to cash in, because of its low turnover since its listing in 2013. Photo: Tom WangYuanShengTai, which means ‘organic living’, said the offer would give its shareholders a good chance to cash in, because of its low turnover since its listing in 2013. Photo: Tom Wang
Baby milk formula giant China Feihe, endorsed by film star Zhang Ziyi, offers HK$3 billion to buy its supplier YuanShengTai Dairy Farm

  • The deal, which needs shareholder approval, is the biggest expansion move by Beijing-based Feihe since its listing in Hong Kong in November when it raised HK$856 million
  • Feihe has purchased fresh milk from YuanShengTai to produce its baby milk formula products since 2010

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:24pm, 6 Sep, 2020

YuanShengTai, which means ‘organic living’, said the offer would give its shareholders a good chance to cash in, because of its low turnover since its listing in 2013. Photo: Tom WangYuanShengTai, which means ‘organic living’, said the offer would give its shareholders a good chance to cash in, because of its low turnover since its listing in 2013. Photo: Tom Wang
