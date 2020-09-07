The Science Park in Sha Tin was built using modular integrated construction technology. Photo: Winson WongThe Science Park in Sha Tin was built using modular integrated construction technology. Photo: Winson Wong
The Science Park in Sha Tin was built using modular integrated construction technology. Photo: Winson Wong
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong sees Zhaoqing as key partner in efforts to modernise local construction industry

  • Zhaoqing is one of the manufacturing bases for MIC module suppliers in Hong Kong, Financial Secretary Chan Mo-po says
  • Hong Kong construction professionals can also work in the Greater Bay Area city in a new registration system announced in July

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 6:58pm, 7 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Science Park in Sha Tin was built using modular integrated construction technology. Photo: Winson WongThe Science Park in Sha Tin was built using modular integrated construction technology. Photo: Winson Wong
The Science Park in Sha Tin was built using modular integrated construction technology. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE