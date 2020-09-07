The Science Park in Sha Tin was built using modular integrated construction technology. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong sees Zhaoqing as key partner in efforts to modernise local construction industry
- Zhaoqing is one of the manufacturing bases for MIC module suppliers in Hong Kong, Financial Secretary Chan Mo-po says
- Hong Kong construction professionals can also work in the Greater Bay Area city in a new registration system announced in July
Topic | Greater Bay Area
