Hong Kong’s securities market regulator seeks to claw back all the IPO proceeds from Tianhe for issuing prospectus that contained inflated sales en route its listing in June 2014. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s SFC seeks to claw back US$454 million from Tianhe Chemicals IPO for investors after accounting scandal
- Tianhe Chemicals overstated its revenue by 6.7 billion yuan (US$981 million) for three years leading to its stock listing in June 2014
- Market regulator hauls Chinese lubricant additives maker and ex-CEO Wei Xuan to tribunal for issuing prospectus with misleading information
IPO
