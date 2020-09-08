Pedestrians are pictured walking past a branch of a Thomas Cook travel agent's shop in London in September 2019 before it went into administration. Photo: AFP
Fosun Tourism to relaunch Thomas Cook in the UK market soon to get a head start in travel recovery
- Chinese hospitality group to follow up in the UK market after unveiling its online booking platform at home amid a rebound in domestic tourism
- Firm looking for signs of stability or improvement in Covid-19 situation to introduce the new Thomas Cook business model for European market
Topic | Tourism
Pedestrians are pictured walking past a branch of a Thomas Cook travel agent's shop in London in September 2019 before it went into administration. Photo: AFP