Pedestrians are pictured walking past a branch of a Thomas Cook travel agent's shop in London in September 2019 before it went into administration. Photo: AFP
Fosun Tourism to relaunch Thomas Cook in the UK market soon to get a head start in travel recovery

  • Chinese hospitality group to follow up in the UK market after unveiling its online booking platform at home amid a rebound in domestic tourism
  • Firm looking for signs of stability or improvement in Covid-19 situation to introduce the new Thomas Cook business model for European market

Peggy Sito
Updated: 11:01pm, 8 Sep, 2020

