China Southern Airlines’ Boeing 737 MAX aircraft grounded at the Urumqi airport in Xinjiiang on June 6, 2019: Photo AFPChina Southern Airlines’ Boeing 737 MAX aircraft grounded at the Urumqi airport in Xinjiiang on June 6, 2019: Photo AFP
China Southern Airlines’ Boeing 737 MAX aircraft grounded at the Urumqi airport in Xinjiiang on June 6, 2019: Photo AFP
Business /  Companies

The world’s top 10 airline stocks are all Chinese, except one, as country becomes first to exit from coronavirus lockdown

  • A Bloomberg gauge of the sector shows nine of the world’s top 10 airline stocks over the past three months are Chinese, with all but Air China posting double-digit gains
  • The odd one out is InterGlobe Aviation, which operates India’s biggest carrier, IndiGo

Topic |   Aviation
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:51pm, 9 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China Southern Airlines’ Boeing 737 MAX aircraft grounded at the Urumqi airport in Xinjiiang on June 6, 2019: Photo AFPChina Southern Airlines’ Boeing 737 MAX aircraft grounded at the Urumqi airport in Xinjiiang on June 6, 2019: Photo AFP
China Southern Airlines’ Boeing 737 MAX aircraft grounded at the Urumqi airport in Xinjiiang on June 6, 2019: Photo AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE