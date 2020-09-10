Pedestrians walk past a Pizza Hut restaurant and a KFC restaurant, both operated by Yum China Holdings in Beijing on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Photo: BloombergPedestrians walk past a Pizza Hut restaurant and a KFC restaurant, both operated by Yum China Holdings in Beijing on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians walk past a Pizza Hut restaurant and a KFC restaurant, both operated by Yum China Holdings in Beijing on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Yum China flops in Hong Kong debut amid lingering questions about strategy for KFC, Pizza Hut to overcome Covid-19 slump

  • Shares of the Shanghai-based company began trading at HK$410, a slight discount to the HK$412 that they were offered at in their HK$17.27 billion (US$2.23 billion) secondary listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange
  • The stock fell by as much as 6.3 per cent to an intraday low of HK$386.20 in recent trading, ending the day at HK$390.20

Topic |   IPO
Daniel RenAlison Tudor-Ackroyd
Daniel Ren in Shanghai and Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 5:06pm, 10 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians walk past a Pizza Hut restaurant and a KFC restaurant, both operated by Yum China Holdings in Beijing on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Photo: BloombergPedestrians walk past a Pizza Hut restaurant and a KFC restaurant, both operated by Yum China Holdings in Beijing on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians walk past a Pizza Hut restaurant and a KFC restaurant, both operated by Yum China Holdings in Beijing on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE