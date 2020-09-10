Starbucks’ Impossible Sausage sandwiches are available across Hong Kong. Photo: ReutersStarbucks’ Impossible Sausage sandwiches are available across Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Starbucks’ Impossible Sausage sandwiches are available across Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

US plant-based meat maker Impossible Foods launches Impossible Sausage in Hong Kong, reveals appetite for China market

  • Impossible Sausage is available at Starbucks starting Wednesday, to be rolled out to other restaurants such as Fini’s and Triple O’s this month
  • A big win for China and us if we can replace its animal-based meat supply, founder says

Topic |   Food and agriculture
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 5:02pm, 10 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Starbucks’ Impossible Sausage sandwiches are available across Hong Kong. Photo: ReutersStarbucks’ Impossible Sausage sandwiches are available across Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Starbucks’ Impossible Sausage sandwiches are available across Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE