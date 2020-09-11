Tesla vehicles are seen on an assembly line at the Gigafactory in Shanghai on January 7, 2020 before they roll out for local market debut. Photo: Xinhua
Tesla to start shipping China-made Model 3s to Asian markets in push back to Trump’s plan to win back manufacturing jobs
- Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai to ramp up production for Asia-Pacific markets currently supplied by California plant, Bloomberg reports
- Decision makes sense as China has strong supply chains and a major hub for EV components
Topic | Tesla
Tesla vehicles are seen on an assembly line at the Gigafactory in Shanghai on January 7, 2020 before they roll out for local market debut. Photo: Xinhua