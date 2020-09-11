Tesla vehicles are seen on an assembly line at the Gigafactory in Shanghai on January 7, 2020 before they roll out for local market debut. Photo: XinhuaTesla vehicles are seen on an assembly line at the Gigafactory in Shanghai on January 7, 2020 before they roll out for local market debut. Photo: Xinhua
Tesla vehicles are seen on an assembly line at the Gigafactory in Shanghai on January 7, 2020 before they roll out for local market debut. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Companies

Tesla to start shipping China-made Model 3s to Asian markets in push back to Trump’s plan to win back manufacturing jobs

  • Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai to ramp up production for Asia-Pacific markets currently supplied by California plant, Bloomberg reports
  • Decision makes sense as China has strong supply chains and a major hub for EV components

Topic |   Tesla
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 10:58pm, 11 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tesla vehicles are seen on an assembly line at the Gigafactory in Shanghai on January 7, 2020 before they roll out for local market debut. Photo: XinhuaTesla vehicles are seen on an assembly line at the Gigafactory in Shanghai on January 7, 2020 before they roll out for local market debut. Photo: Xinhua
Tesla vehicles are seen on an assembly line at the Gigafactory in Shanghai on January 7, 2020 before they roll out for local market debut. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE