Shoppers at K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui amid the third wave of coronavirus infections on 12 September 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s malls lay out discounts, promotions and giveaways to lure shoppers to spend and salvage slumping sales

  • New World Development’s K11 Art Mall, Swire Properties’ Pacific Place, Cityplaza and Citygate have all launched various promotions to lure shoppers
  • At Pacific Place in Admiralty, customers can enjoy up to 15 per cent rebate when shopping on weekends until October 4, while Cityplaza in Taikoo Shing is giving out coupons

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 7:01pm, 12 Sep, 2020

