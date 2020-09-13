Genki Forest’s sparkling water is among its popular line-up of healthy beverages. Photo: Facebook
Chinese unicorn Genki Forest plots own beverage hits amid Nongfu Spring’s IPO frenzy
- Latest funding values Chinese drink unicorn at US$2 billion, triple its worth within nine months, according local media reports
- Company is building two new factories and aims to export to 100 countries, officials say in interview
Topic | Investing
