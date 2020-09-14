Some airlines may use the pandemic to permanently downgrade their offerings in premium cabins to save money. Photo: Getty ImagesSome airlines may use the pandemic to permanently downgrade their offerings in premium cabins to save money. Photo: Getty Images
Some airlines may use the pandemic to permanently downgrade their offerings in premium cabins to save money. Photo: Getty Images
Business /  Companies

Forget the preflight champagne as coronavirus takes the shine off business class travel

  • Efforts to minimise human interaction and reduce the risk of infection are taking the shine off the most expensive seats on board commercial aircraft
  • The limitations are one more headache for an airline industry grappling with a near-total collapse in demand

Topic |   Aviation
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:29am, 14 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Some airlines may use the pandemic to permanently downgrade their offerings in premium cabins to save money. Photo: Getty ImagesSome airlines may use the pandemic to permanently downgrade their offerings in premium cabins to save money. Photo: Getty Images
Some airlines may use the pandemic to permanently downgrade their offerings in premium cabins to save money. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE