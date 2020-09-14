Family offices manage the wealth of either a single super-rich clan or a group of wealthy families. Photo: ShutterstockFamily offices manage the wealth of either a single super-rich clan or a group of wealthy families. Photo: Shutterstock
Family offices manage the wealth of either a single super-rich clan or a group of wealthy families. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Companies

Clearer licensing rules, Greater Bay Area opportunities can turn Hong Kong into a family office hub, industry players say

  • The securities regulator’s recent clarification of rules surrounding licensing is likely to attract more family offices – wealth managers who deal with ultra-rich dynasties
  • The bay area could generate US$185 million worth of wealth management revenue by 2025, a sign of ‘how large and important’ the market will be, says Raffles Family Office boss

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 2:30pm, 14 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Family offices manage the wealth of either a single super-rich clan or a group of wealthy families. Photo: ShutterstockFamily offices manage the wealth of either a single super-rich clan or a group of wealthy families. Photo: Shutterstock
Family offices manage the wealth of either a single super-rich clan or a group of wealthy families. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE