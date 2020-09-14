Hong Kong stock exchange is a popular fundraising destination, with 90 companies having raised US$22.61 billion so far this year, more than double the US$10.84 billion raised from 89 deals a year ago. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Ming Yuan Cloud joins a flurry of companies seeking to raise funds in Hong Kong this month
- The provider of cloud-based software services to Chinese property developers has secured funding from six cornerstone investors including GIC and Sequoia
- Shenzhen-based Ming Yuan Cloud is seeking to raise up to US$797 million, while several other IPOs and secondary listings are poised to launch this month
