A picture of Dajia Insurance Company, renamed from Anbang Insurance, at the company’s head office in Beijing. Photo: Weixin
China’s Anbang Insurance Group applies to formally disband, liquidate after operating for two years under state ward
- The government took control of Anbang in February 2018 as part of a nationwide campaign to reduce financial risk in the aftermath of a massive asset-buying spree by a handful of private-sector conglomerates
- Anbang’s ex-chairman, Wu Xiaohui, was sentenced by authorities to 18 years in prison for fundraising fraud and embezzlement
Topic | Insurance
