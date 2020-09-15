New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Photo: APNew York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Photo: AP
Son, Drahi and Hong Kong tycoons line up to take unloved companies private amid volatile markets and vocal shareholders

  • Billionaire owners from Japanese tycoon Masayoshi Son to French media magnate Patrick Drahi are looking at removing their crown jewels from the spotlight of public markets
  • In Hong Kong, tycoon Peter Woo and the Fung family have both completed the privatisation of their companies this year

Updated: 4:00pm, 15 Sep, 2020

