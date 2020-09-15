The Hong Kong government has made changes to its SME loan guarantee programme to help struggling firms. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong government raises loan cap for SMEs, extends repayment period to help them cope with coronavirus crisis
- The maximum loan for SMEs has been doubled to 12 months of employee wages and rents
- The maximum repayment period of loans has been extended by two years
Topic | Hong Kong economy
