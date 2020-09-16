HNA Group has been weighed by billions of dollars in debt. Photo: SCMPHNA Group has been weighed by billions of dollars in debt. Photo: SCMP
HNA Group has been weighed by billions of dollars in debt. Photo: SCMP
Business /  Companies

HNA Group founder Chen Feng barred from luxury spending after failing to pay investor in lawsuit

  • Chen Feng, founder and chairman of HNA Group, cannot travel on planes or high-speed trains without prior approval from court
  • The aviation-to-property conglomerate has delayed payments on debt worth billions of yuan as problems mount amid pandemic

Topic |   HNA Group
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 7:47pm, 16 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
HNA Group has been weighed by billions of dollars in debt. Photo: SCMPHNA Group has been weighed by billions of dollars in debt. Photo: SCMP
HNA Group has been weighed by billions of dollars in debt. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE