A resident takes a Covid-19 test as part of a mass screening programme in Hong Kong, on September 1. Photo: Xinhua
Mainland-listed Hybribio involved in Hong Kong’s Covid-19 mass testing scheme eyes expansion
- Hybribio, the parent of Hong Kong Molecular Pathology Diagnostic Centre, said the volume of work was less than anticipated
- DNA samples from Hong Kong tests have not been sent to the mainland China, director Kun Tit Sang
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A resident takes a Covid-19 test as part of a mass screening programme in Hong Kong, on September 1. Photo: Xinhua