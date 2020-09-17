A resident takes a Covid-19 test as part of a mass screening programme in Hong Kong, on September 1. Photo: XinhuaA resident takes a Covid-19 test as part of a mass screening programme in Hong Kong, on September 1. Photo: Xinhua
Mainland-listed Hybribio involved in Hong Kong’s Covid-19 mass testing scheme eyes expansion

  • Hybribio, the parent of Hong Kong Molecular Pathology Diagnostic Centre, said the volume of work was less than anticipated
  • DNA samples from Hong Kong tests have not been sent to the mainland China, director Kun Tit Sang

Ji Siqi
Updated: 9:31am, 17 Sep, 2020

