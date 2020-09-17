People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Photo: AP
Hong Kong, Chinese stocks limit losses as fund inflows seen shoring up demand before large stock offerings
- Stock benchmarks in Hong Kong and Shanghai recorded slight declines in early trading as traders seen disappointed with Fed’s recovery outlook
- Four Chinese stocks soared on their first day of trading on mainland bourses
Topic | Stocks
People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Photo: AP