A street view of San Francisco at noon on September 9, 2020 as the city was enveloped by wild fires that had been burning for more than three weeks, forcing thousands to leave their homes and threatening other structures. Photo: Xinhua
Snowflake’s IPO boosts the wealth of Silicon Valley’s technology elites at Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn
- Iconiq Capital, a multifamily office whose clients include Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, took part in multiple Snowflake funding rounds beginning in 2017
- Its 12 per cent stake in the company, bought for US$245 million, was worth more than US$4 billion at the initial offering price of US$120. By the end of Wednesday, the same stake was worth a staggering US$8.6 billion
Topic | IPO
A street view of San Francisco at noon on September 9, 2020 as the city was enveloped by wild fires that had been burning for more than three weeks, forcing thousands to leave their homes and threatening other structures. Photo: Xinhua