A scientist works at Zai Lab's drug development facility in Shanghai on October 18, 2017. Photo: REUTERS
Baozun, Zai Lab join march of New York-listed companies to raise more capital in Hong Kong as US-China ties deteriorate
- E-commerce Baozun, biotech firm Zai Lab launch Hong Kong public offerings as more US-listed firms seek listings closer to home
- A spate of secondary listings help end this week as one of the busiest in fundraising, as ZTO Express has also launched US$1.6 billion deal
Topic | IPO
