Yifan Pharmaceutical’s unit Evive Biotech wants to take on Amgen in the US market for drugs to help fight post-chemotherapy infection risks. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Yifan Pharma’s unit eyes US$5.5 billion post-chemotherapy treatment market dominated by Amgen, plans IPO next year
- Evive’s F-627 candidate has shown promising results after several phase three clinical trials, CEO Liu Jubo says
- Amgen’s second best-seller Neulasta, whose patent expired five years ago, generated US$3.2 billion of sales in 2019
