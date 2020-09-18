China Evergrande is in a rush to accumulate capital to fund its ambition to dominate the global electric car marker. Photo: ReutersChina Evergrande is in a rush to accumulate capital to fund its ambition to dominate the global electric car marker. Photo: Reuters
Tesla challenger Evergrande plans Shanghai stock offering in rush for capital to fund electric car ambitions

  • Proposed sale of yuan-denominated shares on Star Market is pending regulatory approval, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle says filing
  • Move follows this week’s plan for a private stock placement to raise HK$3.99 billion from outside investors including Tencent and Yunfeng Capital

Pearl Liu
Updated: 2:30pm, 18 Sep, 2020

