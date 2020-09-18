JD Health doctors use computers to chat online as they consult with patients at the JD.com headquarters in Beijing on March 27. Photo: APJD Health doctors use computers to chat online as they consult with patients at the JD.com headquarters in Beijing on March 27. Photo: AP
JD Health doctors use computers to chat online as they consult with patients at the JD.com headquarters in Beijing on March 27. Photo: AP
Business /  Companies

JD Health makes an US$3 billion IPO appointment in Hong Kong for later this year

  • The healthcare retail arm of JD.com was last valued at US$12 billion in August
  • Online healthcare operators’ shares have soared amid the coronavirus pandemic

Topic |   HKEX
Georgina LeeAlison Tudor-Ackroyd
Georgina Lee and Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 4:00pm, 18 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
JD Health doctors use computers to chat online as they consult with patients at the JD.com headquarters in Beijing on March 27. Photo: APJD Health doctors use computers to chat online as they consult with patients at the JD.com headquarters in Beijing on March 27. Photo: AP
JD Health doctors use computers to chat online as they consult with patients at the JD.com headquarters in Beijing on March 27. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE