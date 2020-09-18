JD Health doctors use computers to chat online as they consult with patients at the JD.com headquarters in Beijing on March 27. Photo: AP
JD Health makes an US$3 billion IPO appointment in Hong Kong for later this year
- The healthcare retail arm of JD.com was last valued at US$12 billion in August
- Online healthcare operators’ shares have soared amid the coronavirus pandemic
