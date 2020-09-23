The Saigon river in Ho Chi Minh City. A luxury residential property being developed in the city by Hong Kong developer Swire Properties has ‘already received interest from expats in Vietnam, foreign and domestic investors, as well as end users’. Photo: AFP
Vietnam homes sales, rents and supply all fell in first half, but its property sector remains attractive thanks to successful coronavirus response
- With effective containment of pandemic, Vietnam has gained even more attention among international investors, Cushman director says
- Swire is developing The River Thu Thiem with local firm City Garden JSC
Topic | Vietnam
The Saigon river in Ho Chi Minh City. A luxury residential property being developed in the city by Hong Kong developer Swire Properties has ‘already received interest from expats in Vietnam, foreign and domestic investors, as well as end users’. Photo: AFP