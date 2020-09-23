A shopper browsing through shelves of health supplements in a supermarket in Sydney. Photo: AFP
GeneHarbor plans Hong Kong IPO to fund new medicinal products, widen anti-ageing supplements line
- GeneHarbor, which produces anti-ageing supplements, wants to diversify into medicines, CEO Wang Jun says
- Firm added new production line this year in Zhejiang province to produce NMN, which has potential to treat Alzheimer’s
Topic | Health & Fitness
