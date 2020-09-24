A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks near an overpass in Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China. Photo: ReutersA pedestrian wearing a face mask walks near an overpass in Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks near an overpass in Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong could expand investment menu on mainland stocks to attract US$5.6 billion of funds, think tank says

  • Time may be ripe for HKEX to introduce structured products and derivatives on mainland-listed A shares, government think tank says
  • Working group formed to develop recommendations on measures which could give Stock Connect schemes another kick forward

Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 6:00am, 24 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks near an overpass in Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China. Photo: ReutersA pedestrian wearing a face mask walks near an overpass in Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks near an overpass in Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE