Hong Kong could expand investment menu on mainland stocks to attract US$5.6 billion of funds, think tank says
- Time may be ripe for HKEX to introduce structured products and derivatives on mainland-listed A shares, government think tank says
- Working group formed to develop recommendations on measures which could give Stock Connect schemes another kick forward
A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks near an overpass in Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters