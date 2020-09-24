China Evergrande Group’s chairman Hui Ka-yan during the company’s 2017 results press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on 26 March 2018. Photo: David WongChina Evergrande Group’s chairman Hui Ka-yan during the company’s 2017 results press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on 26 March 2018. Photo: David Wong
China Evergrande Group’s chairman Hui Ka-yan during the company’s 2017 results press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on 26 March 2018. Photo: David Wong
Business /  Companies

Evergrande rues speculative attack amid cash woes ahead of January 31 deadline while takeover plan remains stuck

  • China Evergrande Group, with 835.5 billion yuan of debt as of June 30, faces a January 31 deadline to repay 130 billion yuan if its restructuring plan does not get the green light
  • Short interest in Evergrande’s shares shot to a five-week high, as a letter made the rounds showing Evergrande pleading for government help to approve its takeover. The letter was fabricated, Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange

Topic |   China property
Pearl LiuEnoch YiuYujing Liu
Pearl Liu , Enoch Yiu and Yujing Liu

Updated: 9:21pm, 24 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China Evergrande Group’s chairman Hui Ka-yan during the company’s 2017 results press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on 26 March 2018. Photo: David WongChina Evergrande Group’s chairman Hui Ka-yan during the company’s 2017 results press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on 26 March 2018. Photo: David Wong
China Evergrande Group’s chairman Hui Ka-yan during the company’s 2017 results press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on 26 March 2018. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE