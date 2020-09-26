XPeng CEO He Xiaopeng unveils its Kiwigogo flying car, right, at the 2020 Beijing International Automobile Exhibition on Saturday September 26, 2020. Photo: Simon SongXPeng CEO He Xiaopeng unveils its Kiwigogo flying car, right, at the 2020 Beijing International Automobile Exhibition on Saturday September 26, 2020. Photo: Simon Song
China’s Xpeng unveils a flying car prototype in its debut at the premier trade show of the world’s largest vehicle market

  • The Kiwigogo can carry two passengers and levitate at up to 25 metres (82 feet)
  • The drone-like vehicle is developed by Xpeng Heitech, majority owned by the carmaker’s founder and chief executive He Xiaopeng

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:48am, 26 Sep, 2020

