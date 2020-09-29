Tesla electric cars are displayed at the Auto China 2020 on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Photo: Simon Song
China’s EV makers pour billions of dollars into research, output and marketing to catch up with Tesla on their home turf
- Long driving range on a single charge is essential in a nation with the world’s third-biggest land mass, as are sophisticated electronic gadgetry, unique applications, bells and whistles
- All these have to come with a price tag that fits comfortably in the pocket of notoriously finnicky buyers with little loyalty to brands that are usually little more than a few years old
Topic | Autos
Tesla electric cars are displayed at the Auto China 2020 on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Photo: Simon Song