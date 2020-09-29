Welding line of a manufacturing base of Geely Auto in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province on October 18, 2018. Photo; Xinhua
Geely gets the nod to raise capital on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-like Star Market as carmaker remakes itself into a tech company
- Geely aims to raise as much as 20 billion yuan (US$2.94 billion) on the Star Market to develop new technologies and car models
- The carmaker plans to sell 1.73 billion shares, or 15 per cent of its enlarged capital, according to its offering prospectus
Topic | Geely
