ZTO currently handles 50 million parcels a day, which could double to 100 million in one to two years’ time, according to the company’s chief financial officer. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
ZTO Express plans to evolve into a complete logistics solutions provider as its shares make a strong debut in Hong Kong
- ZTO Express (Cayman), which raised HK$9.81 billion (US$1.27 billion) from the sale of 45 million shares at HK$218 each, gains 2.3 per cent in early trading
- Company is mulling a listing on the Star Market, but there is ‘no definite plan’ at the moment, says CFO Yan Huiping
