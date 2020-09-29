ZTO currently handles 50 million parcels a day, which could double to 100 million in one to two years’ time, according to the company’s chief financial officer. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty ImagesZTO currently handles 50 million parcels a day, which could double to 100 million in one to two years’ time, according to the company’s chief financial officer. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
ZTO Express plans to evolve into a complete logistics solutions provider as its shares make a strong debut in Hong Kong

  • ZTO Express (Cayman), which raised HK$9.81 billion (US$1.27 billion) from the sale of 45 million shares at HK$218 each, gains 2.3 per cent in early trading
  • Company is mulling a listing on the Star Market, but there is ‘no definite plan’ at the moment, says CFO Yan Huiping

Daniel Ren in Shanghai and Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:27am, 29 Sep, 2020

