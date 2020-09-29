Outsourced services providers stand to benefit in the pharmaceutical value chain as China’s drug development sector is awash with funding. Photo: AFP
Mergers afoot for China’s biotechnology industry as suppliers become attractive targets for Big Pharma
- Outsourced drug discovery services providers stand to benefit from industry boom, regardless of whether drug development efforts succeed or not
- Industry is benefiting from abundant funding from private equity firms and stock market offerings, Advent International says
Topic | Pharmaceuticals
Outsourced services providers stand to benefit in the pharmaceutical value chain as China’s drug development sector is awash with funding. Photo: AFP