Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 factory seen in this aerial photograph taken in Shanghai in February 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla to design, build ‘original’ electric cars in Shanghai, Berlin, giving its offshore operations clout to compete on rivals’ turf
- CEO Elon Musk says Shanghai and Berlin factories to make new car models, according to his Twitter feed
- Model 3 is outselling its nearest rival by three to one since Tesla started selling in the mainland Chinese market in January
