Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 factory seen in this aerial photograph taken in Shanghai in February 2020. Photo: BloombergTesla’s Gigafactory 3 factory seen in this aerial photograph taken in Shanghai in February 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla to design, build ‘original’ electric cars in Shanghai, Berlin, giving its offshore operations clout to compete on rivals’ turf

  • CEO Elon Musk says Shanghai and Berlin factories to make new car models, according to his Twitter feed
  • Model 3 is outselling its nearest rival by three to one since Tesla started selling in the mainland Chinese market in January

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:20pm, 29 Sep, 2020

